The National Bone Marrow Donation Registry Drive will be held Wednesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital’s Maumee Room.

The registry is trying to find a bone marrow match for 6-year old Luke Haselman of Glandorf. Participants will take a cheek swab to determine match eligibility.

Those wanting to help should bring a cell phone or device to help in the registration process. Anyone unable to attend in person may register online by texting HelpLuke to 61474 or by visiting https://join.bethematch.org/HelpLuke.

