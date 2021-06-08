A massive water break at Defiance’s water treatment plant on Baltimore Road early Sunday morning prompted a boil advisory, but things were returned to normal by Monday night when the warning was lifted.
The break in a 16-inch line just outside the plant occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Adam McDowell, plant superintendent.
He told The Crescent-News Monday that the break, which was along Baltimore Road, was discovered by a passerby as water was coming up from the ground. Before city crews got the flow stopped, at least two million gallons of water escaped the system.
The city needed to declare a boil advisory for municipal water consumed between the time of the break until the line was repaired, pressurized and tested. Samples were taken Sunday night for bacteria testing, but in such situations the samples must sit 24 hours before being analyzed.
Sample tests were read around 9:30 p.m. Monday and given the all-clear, allowing the boil advisory to be lifted, according to McDowell.
The break left the water plant grounds temporarily covered with water and filled nearby ditches, according to McDowell.
“It was a mess,” he said. “There was a lot of water. ... There was a really large hole where the break was.”
The line burst when bolts on a corroded valve broke, McDowell indicated. City crews teamed to fix this break Sunday, then installed a new valve at another location, he related.
The water plant is manned 24 hours a day, so irregularity in the pumping was apparent, according to McDowell, but “until someone noticed the water coming up we didn’t know where it was.”
“We lost a lot of water,” he explained. “We actually emptied both water towers (on Carpenter Road and Greenler Street). We had pressure drops all over town.”
This required the city to refill both tanks with water, a process that was partially complete at 5 p.m. Monday.
