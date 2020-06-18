The body of a deceased Defiance man who is believed to have fled from a traffic crash Monday evening on Summit Street was discovered Thursday morning in the Auglaize River.
Several agencies teamed at Defiance's Pontiac Park to search for Saul Lopez Rocha, 24, reported missing by his family since the crash around 9 p.m. Monday at 886 Summit St. A pickup truck struck the porch of a home there, with the driver fleeing the scene.
Police Chief Todd Shafer stated around 10:15 a.m. Thursday — less than an hour after the search began — that Rocha's body was recovered. He was found in the Auglaize River near the CSX Railroad bridge, just south of the Hopkins Street bridge.
Shafer said the city's K9 unit was used Monday evening to track from the vehicle at the crash site, and this led to the Auglaize River.
With Rocha not seen since the crash or any information about his whereabouts coming forth, authorities began the river search around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officers from the Defiance Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff's Office, the Defiance Fire Department, Toledo Fire and Rescue, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources convened at Pontiac Park, which has a boat launch, to begin the search. They were assisted by the Black Swamp Search and Rescue Team, the K9 SAR Unit and the Defiance County Coroner's Office.
Shafer said Thursday morning that neighbors to the crash site Monday reported seeing a man subsequently running toward the river.
He explained that city police "never had contact with the individual, so our track was done from the vehicle to there (the river). We actually never had eyesight on the subject that we tracked ... ."
"There were some neighbors that actually saw a subject run from the vehicle, and pursued," added Shafer, "and that's how we (knew) where to search. That's how we started our K9 search and also knowing that someone actually did run toward the river."
Asked about Rocha's possible connection to the crash, Shafer said "we believe that he was associated with the crash that occurred in the 800 block of Summit on Monday night. The speculation is that he was possibly driving. We're not sure how many subjects actually came from the vehicle right now, but that's what the assumption is at this time (approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday).
