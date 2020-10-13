Carousel - Lightbar

LIBERTY CENTER — The body of an adult male was found Tuesday afternoon south of here.

According to Sgt. Sean Walker of the Henry County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement was called out for a welfare check of an adult male at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the county. The location was unavailable.

Since then, a search was underway to locate the male. According to scanner traffic, at approximately 4:30 p.m., someone reportedly found a male body in a field off of Henry County Road 424, west of County Road 6C, near Dry Creek.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene. Assisting in recovery with a squad and utility vehicle was the Liberty Center Fire Department, according to Walker.

The body was taken to the Henry County morgue. Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz also was contacted.

Additional information was unavailable from the sheriff's office. The name of the deceased was not released.

