The body of a man found floating in the Maumee River near Sherwood in May has been identified.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, the deceased man's name is Jabari Mbwelera, 27, Fort Wayne.
His body was found floating by a passerby near the Cecil Bridge in Paulding County on May 24. Defiance County authorities recovered the body shortly thereafter near the U.S. 127 bridge, south of Sherwood.
"We're really glad that we were able to assist the family in finding him, and hopefully they can get closure now," said Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
The cause of death has not been determined, according to Engel, while the matter is now in the hands of the Fort Wayne Police Department to continue the investigation.
Authorities initially believed the body was that of a nude white male, five-foot, four inches tall and weighing about 153 pounds. The man had a few tattoos and ear piercings.
However, Engel indicated Monday that Mbwelera was an African American male, as there had been some confusion about his identifying marks due to the condition of the body when found.
"There was some confusion with the decaying of the body, and the tattoo was supposed to be on the chest," he said.
DNA from the missing man's parents helped the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation make a positive identification of Mbwelera, Engel indicated.
"We were chasing some other leads," Engel explained, with "five or six names" of people who "had been missing for awhile, but things didn't match up like tattoos."
Mbwelera had been reported missing on Jan. 23.
