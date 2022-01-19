Local first responders investigated a reputed bomb threat at a northside Defiance restaurant Wednesday morning, but say they found nothing.
City police and firefighters were called to the Bob Evans restaurant at 1835 N. Clinton St. at 10:28 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities were told of a note stating that a pipe would be going off at 12 a.m., according to one law enforcement source. City Police Chief Todd Shafer confirmed the note, explaining in a press release that it was found in a restroom indicating "there was a bomb in the building."
City police arrived and conducted a search, but found nothing. Shafer explained that "no suspicious items were located during the search of the building" while the restaurant reopened shortly thereafter.
Firefighters also stood by at the scene with an engine and EMS squad, but they are not trained to do such searches so they do not provide that service, noted Fire Chief Bill Wilkins.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, according to scanner radio traffic.
Restaurant employees had discovered the note and contacted police, evacuating the business before officers arrived.
"We don't evacuate," said Shafer. "We leave that to the call of the business owner themselves."
He said the restaurant was not crowded at the time of the evacuation.
Shafer said the incident remains under investigation, and told The Crescent-News around noon Wednesday that officers had no leads as to who have made the threat.
The person or persons responsible for the note could be charged with a felony criminal offense such as inducing panic or making a terrorist threat.
"It can be a misdemeanor, but when you're talking about the disruption of services of a business ...," said Shafer.
