Preparations for the return of hydroplane races to Defiance this weekend are nearing completion.
The Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association (TRORA) plans to hold the races from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday near the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers along East River Drive. Such races have not been held in Defiance since the mid-1980s with this year’s called “Thunder on the River.”
The river will be closed from Saturday morning and afternoon between the Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street, east about 1.5 miles to an area close to Preston Island, according to Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Deviance Development and Visitors Bureau which is helping organize the event.
The plan is to close the river to boat traffic in that stretch at about 8 a.m. Saturday, according to Mack. While the river will be close in that aforementioned area during the racing, she said there will be breaks in the action in which boats will be able to get through, as a boat picket will man a line along the route.
A couple of closures will be evident Friday morning as preparations are made for Saturday’s races.
Pontiac Park’s boat launch, for example, will close at 9 a.m. Friday, according to Mack who told The Crescent-News Monday morning that discussions were continuing with TRORA — so named because it originated in Pittsburgh, Pa., at the confluence of the Ohio, Allegheny and Monongahela rivers — about utilizing the Independence Dam State Park marina a bit more for the event.
Meanwhile, East River Drive will close at 9 a.m. Friday between Clinton and East High streets to make room for the boaters and RVs. They will be able to utilize East River Drive Friday and Saturday to park their vehicles while the road is closed to the public.
While the prep work along the river for the races won’t become really evident until Friday, some efforts have taken place in and around the confluence recently, Mack said a volunteer group known as the “River Rats” helped clean up the river shoreline this past weekend. On Friday morning, she said, when the boats arrived TRORA, personnel may be conducting some inspections and undertaking last-minute preparations in the confluence area.
Amenities to the event will be kept at a minimum, with the only extra attractions being food vendors at Pontiac and Kingsbury parks, Mack explained.
“Food vendors at Pontiac Park and Kingsbury Park is the only thing we added this year,” she said. “We wanted to see the community’s interest and didn’t want to take a lot of attention away from the racing.”
Jamie Blank of Defiance will be the announcer for the event, with a sound system that will be audible in Pontiac Park, Kingsbury Park and the fortgrounds, according to Mack.
“We’re very excited and were excited to see the activities on the rivers,” she said, noting that the event is free to the public.
“... We have multiple, multiple sponsors and logistics supporters ... so we really appreciate that as well.”
Some $10,000 was needed to make the races a reality, she indicated, with the DDVB putting up half this amount and the remainder to be generated through fundraising. The money will cover TRORA’s $5,000 fee to put on the event and the necessary logistics; the remainder will cover the prize money at stake for the participants, she explained.
Boats will be raced in heats, with five to eight vessels in each.
