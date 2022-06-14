Things didn’t go quite as planned during the return of hyrdoplane races to Defiance this weekend, but the action was still fast and furious at times, and interest is being shown in bringing the event back next year.
The Tri-Rivers Outboard Racing Association (TRORA) and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) brought the races back to town on Saturday and Sunday for the first time since the mid 1980s.
The boats used a course that went from near Preston Island to the Maumee/Auglaize rivers confluence where orange buoys mapped out the turn for boaters. Each race consisted of three laps on the course.
Two days of racing on Saturday and Sunday were featured, but at times the event was stopped so a number of volunteer boaters who helped man the course on both days could remove floating debris such as tree branches and logs. The debris wasn’t unexpected with heavy rains that fell during the middle of last week raising river levels and bringing with it some surprises as the water rose and fell.
Racing got off to a delayed start on Saturday, but then continued into the evening, according to DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack. While the debris was removed when needed, a change in wind ultimately brought in more and shut the races down around mid-afternoon Sunday with several hours of racing left, she indicated.
The field of entrants also wasn’t quite as large as hoped with some holding off due to illness, according to Mack. The shortened schedule kept the prize money lower than expected.
“There were some medical illnesses that happened last week, so they (racers) did not arrive, but they were happy with the turnout as were we,” said Mack.
One local racer — Tim Johnson of Stryker — was declared the overall winner, taking home $700 while second and third places received $200 and $100, respectively.
Johnson was one of the few local entrants. As a national organization, TRORA races are held across the country and attract participants from various states.
The races had a few moments of concern early on when two boats flipped in the water. One racer may have hit some debris, according to Mack, while another apparently turned a corner too tight.
But neither racer was injured, she said.
Groups of spectators lined the banks of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers at the fortgrounds, Kingsbury Park and Pontiac Park to watch the races. Participants and their equipment were allowed to park on East River Drive, which was closed to traffic between Clinton and East High streets during the weekend for that reason.
The number of spectators came as a surprise to TRORA officials, who commented that “normally we don’t have” that kind of crowd “for our events,” said Mack.
So will the races continue in 2023? TRORA has expressed interest in doing so, according to Mack.
“They absolutely want to return, so we will be in contact as soon as they start working on their new schedule for next year,” she said. “There are some improvements we’ll have to make locally just to make things run smoother and some community action requests based on helping get debris get taken care of prior to the event. There’s also going to be further discussions on things we can do in the days leading up to assist. That gives us a whole year to think about all those things and get the right people in the right places to make it a little safer.”
Overall, Mack summed up, TRORA and the racers “were happy with Defiance. They felt welcome and felt appreciated. They could see we all went out of our way that they were taken care of. Their appreciation of our community was one of the other reasons they wanted to come back.”
