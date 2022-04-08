Hydroplane boat races will be returning to the Defiance rivers confluence later this spring.
The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) has received a commitment from the Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association (TRORA) to hold the races June 10-11, launching boats from Pontiac Park on the Maumee River's north bank at the confluence with the Auglaize River. TRORA is so named because it originated in Pittsburgh, Pa., at the confluence of the Ohio, Allegheny and Monogahela rivers.
Such races have not been held in Defiance since the mid-1980s. This year's event will be called "Thunder on the River."
"One of the major focuses of Defiance should be our rivers," said DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack, "and this is a great opportunity to highlight our rivers and see activity on our rivers which will hopefully lead to more interest and more events such as this being done to utilize our largest natural resources."
"It's pretty exciting," said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. "It's one of those things that will attract a lot of people of all ages, and everybody will have fun."
The races will begin each day — a Saturday and Sunday — at 10 a.m. and conclude around 6 p.m., according to Mack. The list of potential participants is considerable, with 30-40 heats of five to eight boats each, she added.
Some $10,000 was needed to make the races a reality, Mack indicated, with the DDVB putting up half this amount and the remainder to be generated through fundraising. The money will cover TRORA's $5,000 fee to put on the event and the necessary logistics; the remainder will cover the prize money at stake for the participants, she explained.
Details of the event are still being worked on, but Mack provided some of the more key ones, such as:
• the race course on the Maumee River will go east to Preston Island with the confluence serving as a turnaround point. This will allow the event to be viewable from not only Pontiac Park, but Kingsbury Park and the fortgrounds as well, Mack noted.
• East River Drive will close between Clinton Street and East River Drive, allowing participants to park their equipment and RVs on the street pavement.
• boats will launch from Pontiac Park.
• food trucks will be stationed at Kingsbury and Pontiac parks.
• a Defiance Baseball Association tournament scheduled for the June 10-11 weekend at Kingsbury Park has been moved to the Defiance High School fields, according to Mack. However, Kingsbury Pool will remain open.
Mack credited Bill Duerk — a city employee and boating enthusiast — for helping bring the races back to Defiance. He and others remembered the 1980s event and inquired about the possibility, according to Mack.
"Local boating enthusiast Bill Duerk came to me late last year and said, 'what would you think it's going to take to bring those boat races back?'" related Mack. "I didn't know what he was talking about. So, he said, 'with your blessing can I send out a couple emails and see if we can get in contact with somebody and see what it will take?' I said yes."
This effort proved fruitful, and led to Brian Williams, commodore with TRORA from the Cleveland area who, according to Mack, "actually came here and looked at the space and the rivers. He raced here in the mid-80s ... ."
