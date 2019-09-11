• Paulding County
Celebration set:
The Paulding County Park Board will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Five Span Park, at the junction of Ohio 111 and 637, to celebrate the completion of the boat dock on the Auglaize River. Refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Paulding County Parks.
