NAPOLEON — The Henry County commissioners met Tuesday and heard an update on the Northwest Ohio CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) program.
CASA is a non-profit organization that trains community volunteers to advocate for abused and/or neglected children in the court system.
In attendance to provide the update were Desirae Eisenman, executive director of Northwest Ohio CASA; and Henry County Common Pleas Judge Denise McColley (Domestic Relations/Juvenile Division).
According to CASA’s report, 149 children were served by Northwest Ohio CASA volunteers last year, with 111 served this year as of June 30. Last year, 41 active volunteers logged more than 1,500 volunteer hours. As of June 30, the organization recorded 36 active volunteers and more than 700 volunteer hours worked.
Henry County CASA currently has 17 trained volunteers, with a new training class scheduled to start in September. Those volunteers are currently serving 21 children on 27 cases.
CASA relies primarily on grant funding, specifically Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) and State Victims’ Assistance Act (SVAA) funds. More than half of CASA’s funding comes from grants, which do not cover all operating costs and require a 20% match, as well as statistical data to justify.
Fundraising efforts provide CASA’s second-largest income source, with funding from the county commissioners and United Way accounting for about 16% of its budget. County money is traditionally applied as a match for program salary funds; United Way money is traditionally applied as a match for volunteer training costs.
The Ohio Revised Code requires the court to appoint a guardian ad litem (GAL) to protect the interest of the child in any proceeding concerning an alleged or adjudicated case of abuse or neglect.
Attorney GALs bill at a rate of $60/hour, meaning Henry County volunteers’ 959.75 hours worked last year amounted to $57,585 saved by the county on GAL costs.
So far in 2019, Henry County CASAs have documented 337.5 volunteer hours.
Also Tuesday, the board met in executive session at 9 a.m. and noon to discuss the hiring of personnel. No related action was taken.
In other business, the commissioners:
• approved out-of-county travel for Job and Family Service (JFS) employees.
• approved an agreement between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and village of McClure for 20 hours of patrol per week at a cost of $30 per hour.
The commissioners will meet again Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. The board is scheduled for a budget discussion with Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier at 8:45 a.m., and a legal update from assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson beginning at 9 a.m.
