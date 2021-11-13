• Defiance County
Board to meet:
The Defiance City Board of Education will hold its regular meeting, Wednesday at 5 p.m., in the high school conference room, to conduct any pertinent business. The meeting agenda will be available the day of the meeting at defiancecityschools.org, Board of Education, Board Meetings and Policy Meetings.
