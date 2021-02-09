• Henry County
Board to meet:
The Napoleon Area Board of Education will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed by going to the Napoleon Area Schools Facebook page, facebook.com/napoleonareaschools. For those individuals who would like to make public comments during the public participation portion of the meeting, call 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting code, 93624705014#.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.