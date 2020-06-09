• Defiance County

Board to meet:

The Defiance City Board of Education will hold its regular meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Defiance High School conference room, to discuss and conduct any pertinent business that comes before the board and, if needed, enter into executive session to discuss issues eligible for executive session. A live streaming of the board meeting will be available at http://www.defiancecityschools.org/boardofeducation.aspx.

