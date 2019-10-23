NAPOLEON — The Henry County commissioners Tuesday opened bids for the third phase of an infrastructure improvement project on Park Street in the city of Napoleon.
The following five bids were received: Underground Utilities Inc., Monroeville, $1,344,740; Miller Contracting Group, Ottoville, $1,231,769; Cash Services LLC, Millbury, $1,185,208; E.R. Zeiler Excavating Inc., Temperance, Mich., $1,363,918 and Vernon Nagel, Napoleon, $1,166,214.
The engineer’s estimate for the work is $1,225,000.
The board approved tabling the bid award until Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Later in the meeting, Henry County deputy Justin Vocke, a traffic crash reconstruction specialist, gave commissioners a tour of his Chevy Silverado. The cab of the truck has a sliding bed installed, and students from Four County Career Center’s welding fabrication class built compartments on the bed to hold the tools used in crash investigations. Time and material for the build were donated to the sheriff’s office.
Also Tuesday, the board:
• met in executive session twice: first to discuss compensation of personnel, then later to discuss matters required to be kept confidential. No action was taken related to either session.
• met with Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier to discuss the 2020 budget. A meeting with Common Pleas Judge Denise McColley (domestic relations/juvenile divisions) will be rescheduled.
• discussed the statuses of the county’s Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) loans to businesses. As of Monday, there were 12 active loans totaling $2,036,500. Nine of those are listed as current, while three — loans to Outlaw Attitude BBQ ($15,000), Hartford Services ($50,000) and Flatrock Brewing Company ($40,000) — are listed as delinquent.
• authorized the IT department to post the Ohio State University (OSU) Extension’s phone number on the new OSU phone system.
• approved the extension of a subgrant agreement between Henry County Job and Family Services and the National Youth Advocate Program, not to exceed $65,000 for a term of Oct. 1, 2019-Sept. 30, 2020.
The board will meet again Thursday, and budget discussions with various department heads are scheduled to take place throughout the morning.
On Friday, the commissioners will travel to Paulding County for a wind farm tour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.