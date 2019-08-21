NAPOLEON — A change to the village of McClure’s contract with the sheriff’s office for patrol was approved by the Henry County commissioners during their Tuesday meeting.
In July, the board approved an agreement between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and McClure for 20 hours of patrol per week at a cost of $30 per hour.
That was rescinded, and a new agreement was passed calling for 15 hours of patrol per week instead, beginning Sept. 1.
Also Tuesday, the board authorized the Henry County Engineer’s Office to submit an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission for State Capital Improvement Program (SCIP) and/or Local Transportation Improvement Program (LTIP) funding for County Road B, between roads 19 and 17A.0.
The board met at 8 a.m. for networking at the Henry County Senior Center, followed by an executive session to discuss a complaint against a public employee. No action was taken related to the closed session.
In other business, the board signed an Ohio Public Works disbursement request for the street-widening program.
A planning commission meeting is set for Thursday at 8 a.m. in the commissioners’ office north meeting room at the Henry County Office Complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.