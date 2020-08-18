Defiance County’s board of elections is looking for poll workers.
Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman and Deputy Director Kim Smith discussed the topic with county commissioners during commissioners’ regular Monday meeting. Some 132 workers are needed to man polling stations on Election Day (Nov. 3), with four for each of the county’s 33 precincts. As of Monday evening, more than 100 workers were signed up, according to Wichman, who spoke with The Crescent-News about the matter.
A manpower issue has arisen because some workers have decided to stay away from the scheduled in-person election due to concerns about the coronavirus situation, she indicated.
”We are always searching for poll workers,” Wichman said, adding that “this year, especially, a lot of people aren’t comfortable doing it at this time,” and noting that “we have a lot of older poll workers” who are in a higher risk category for contracting the virus.
”So we want to have extra just in case,” she told The Crescent-News. “We are short now. ... We’re encouraging anyone who feels strongly about in-person voting to step in and help us out.”
Officials are hoping to sign up 40-50 more workers, who will undergo training at the county’s board of elections office at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St., in Defiance. The training will observe social distancing and take place in small groups beginning in September, according to Wichman.
Workers will be paid $20 to attend the training — which will last 1 1/2 hours to two hours — and $120 on Election Day, when they would be asked to man polling stations from 5:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Those poll workers who remain on standby only for the election would be paid $35. But if they are then needed at a polling station they would receive the $120.
They will be supplied with personal protective equipment such as masks, face shields and gloves. Polling stations also will be outfitted with plexiglass shields in appropriate places.
”We’ve gone as far as we can with PPE,” Wichman said.
County employees are being given the opportunity to take time off to help with Election Day that won’t be counted against their sick time, she explained.
Persons interested in becoming a poll worker are asked to contact the board of elections at 419-782-8543. They must be Defiance County residents.
In another matter Monday, commissioners approved a request for $10,000 in funding for the non-profit Northwest Ohio CASA program, which utilizes volunteers as court-appointed special advocates for children victimized by abuse or neglect. According CASA’s Desirae Eisenman, 29 children were served within the last year, while volunteers provided 650 volunteer hours to the program.
Commissioners noted in a news release about Monday’s meeting that CASA is “always looking for motivated individuals to serve as volunteers, and accepts volunteer applications year-round.”
In other business, commissioners:
• received an update from Jerry Hayes, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation , and Carla Hinkle, the CIC’s workforce manager.
• met with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter for an update. He reported that work is continuing on Harris Road, while a contractor undertaking chip seal work on county and township roads plans to begin working again in Defiance County on Thursday.
