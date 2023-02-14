Changes in Ohio’s election law have prompted some concern by Defiance County Board of Elections officials, and the high cost of a primary election could contribute to a proposed political change in Hicksville.
Those topics were on tap when Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman and Deputy Director Rosanne Rickabaugh met with Defiance County commissioners for an update during their Monday meeting.
According to Wichman, House Bill 458 — approved by the Ohio General Assembly and requiring voters to present photo identification when voting in-person — has prompted some questions among the electorate.
She noted that any government-issued photograph identification will suffice.
Other changes in state election law are that dropboxes must be under surveillance and 17-year-olds — voting in anticipation of turning 18 when new political terms begin — can no longer cast ballots, according to officials. A separate bill also concerned who would have to pay for primary elections such as townships when only a Sunday liquor sales issue, for example, might be on the ballot.
Commissioner David Kern said he has spoken with 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops and 82nd House District Rep. Roy Klopfenstein about some of the concerns and they realize changes may be necessary.
“I don’t think they (legislators) realized what they were doing,” said Wichman about some of the recent elections requirements.
In another election-related matter, Wichman informed commissioners that the cost of Hicksville Village Council’s May 2 primary will be passed along to the municipality because it will be the only thing on the ballot in Defiance County. The cost will be $14,800.
Hicksville’s Republican Party primary will feature three candidates for two council seats.
“It’s actually only a Republican ballot, so it’ll be a small turnout, but still has to be run as a full election,” said Wichman.
Prompted by an observation by Commissioner Mick Pocratsky — a Hicksville resident — Wichman said her office has received many phone calls about the political setup for Hicksville Village Council seats. They are the only municipal council in Defiance County with partisan seats that require party primaries (and potentially costly elections such as the upcoming May vote).
“I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls that they were interested in putting it on the ballot to remove the party designation,” said Wichman.
With Hicksville’s charter form of government this change could only be made by the voters. Several years ago, a charter review commission in Defiance recommended scrapping party designations for city council seats, a move that later was approved by voters.
In another matter, Wichman informed commissioners that elections officials from six area counties are meeting quarterly to address shared concerns.
Wichman also reported that her office has received a $24,685 grant through the state. This will be used to purchase new ballot printers, which officials are hoping to use in November so they are in place for the 2024 presidential election that is sure to prompt high turnouts.
A 15% local match was required and was handled with the board of elections’ budget, she indicated.
In sharing her update with commissioners, Wichman explained that “we want to make sure the voters know the new laws and are prepared. So we want everyone to vote.”
Earlier Monday, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter provided his weekly update to commissioners on the highway department and county landfill that he manages.
He noted that January set a record for intake at 18,438 tons and 59,218 cubic yards. In fact, these were record-shattering amounts for January with the closest respective figures at 11,356 tons (2018) and 48,119 cubic yards (2022).
“Obviously, it was the biggest January we’ve ever had by any measure,” said Schlatter.
Debris and soil from area demolition projects was one reason for the spike. Schlatter indicated that intake this month was tracking like a regular February.
Although these were high figures for January, they were not record-setting monthly amounts overall.
Schlatter also updated commissioners on life expectancy of the landfill. He pegged this at 40 years with the current amount of land owned by the county, but said this fluctuates due to certain calculations, having been 50 years not that long ago.
He expects the next cell for landfill expansion to be built in 2025, making it ready take waste in 2026.
Concerning highway department matters, he informed commissioners that bids will be opened Thursday for the replacement of a bridge on Evansport Road crossing the Tiffin River.
In another matter, commissioners met with Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel and turned down his request to store evidence collection equipment in an evidence storage area in Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St.
Room will have to be made for the equipment in the sheriff’s office on Biede Avenue.
