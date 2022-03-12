proclamation photo
Photo courtesy of DCBDD

The month of March is Developmental Disabilities Month. To celebrate in Defiance County, the county commissioners made a proclamation and delivered to the Defiance County Board of DD. Pictured here are, from left, Reese Reyes, Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, Commissioner David Kern, Colton Miller, and Interim Superintendent of the Board of DD Deb Guilford.

