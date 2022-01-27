Sworn in

Outgoing Williams County Board of Development Disabilities board member Neil Oberlin (left), administered the oath of office to new board member Randy Allomong (center) and re-appointed board member Michael Elkins, who will serve a second term.

 Photo courtesy of the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities

BRYAN — The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities has welcomed Randy Allomong as a new volunteer board member, and welcomed back Michael Elkins for another 4-year term.

Neil Oberlin, who served on the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities from 2014-21, administered the oath of office to Allomong and to Elkins prior to Jan. 24 meeting.

The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities continues to ensure the availability of programs, services, and supports that assist individuals with developmental disabilities in choosing and achieving a life of increasing capability such that they can live, work, and play in the community, and to assist and support the families of these individuals in achieving this objective.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments