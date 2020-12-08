• Region

Board meeting:

The board of trustees of Northwest State Community College will meet at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 in room C200 at the Archbold campus. Guests will not be admitted in order to meet public safety requirements due to COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be streamed live on the college’s YouTube channel for the public to view at http://youtube.com/channel/UCXTi9mRDHHURVHL48euk6tg/live.

