NAPOLEON — Mobility manager Josh Junge and Brad Booth of the Henry County Transportation Network joined the Henry County commissioners Thursday to discuss newly formed Northwest Ohio Mobility’s goals and objectives.
The Northwest Ohio Mobility program was established in June to assist in addressing the transportation needs of Henry, Defiance and Fulton County residents.
The program is funded through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s 5310 Specialized Transportation grant, and by the three counties’ United Way chapters. It is housed in Wauseon by Triangular Processing Inc.
It was noted during the presentation that most identified unmet needs were similar in the three counties. Among those were needs for resources and funding, a lower cost of service and transportation options for those who do not qualify for existing services, as well as more accessible vehicles, public education and data from the public about county-specific needs.
Shared needs also included transportation during evenings and weekends, along with transportation for employment and outside of county boundaries.
One goal noted for 2019-20 was to assist in obtaining Rural Transit funding for Fulton and Defiance counties (funds were recently awarded to Henry County).
Northwest Ohio Mobility also plans to work with the Maumee Valley Planning Organization to take over the Coordinated Planning process, with the goal of developing a multi-county plan next year.
Other goals identified included creating outreach material, meeting with related agencies and organizations, holding quarterly stakeholder meetings and the creation of provider and public surveys to assess available resources and needs.
Community meetings will be hosted twice yearly. Performance-measurement information will be distributed in a monthly stakeholder report available at the Mobility Management website: nwomobility.com.
A Henry County Coordinated Plan meeting is set for today at noon, and a Defiance County Coordinated Plan meeting is set for Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.
In other business, Wayne Michaelis told commissioners that attendance at the Henry County Fair was up this year, and that grant funding will be sought for 2020 projects. Michaelis reported that $30,000 will be needed, rather than the usual $7,000, due to match money required over the next two years.
Also Thursday, the board:
• met in executive session to discuss personnel. No related action was taken.
• heard from Bob George on ditch maintenance assessments to be collected next year, and approved 2020 proposed collections.
• approved a resolution to sell unneeded trailers from the landfill, valued at less than $2,500.
• signed a Department of Youth Services grant agreement for community corrections facilities.
• approved a payment guarantee to be paid to the Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) for a loan in the amount of $43,583.91 by the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, if the latter’s merger with the Henry County Water and Sewer District fails.
The commissioners will meet again Tuesday at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, beginning at 9 a.m. with a records commission meeting. At 2:30 p.m. the board is scheduled to meet with Ohio Auditor Keith Faber.
