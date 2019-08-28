NAPOLEON — A company was chosen to install Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA)-complaint doors at the county Board of Elections building, 1827 Oakwood Ave., during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The Napoleon-based Mel Lanzer Company was chosen to complete the work, at a cost of $18,925. Two bids were received by the board, the other being a $29,428 bid from Rupp/Rosebrock Inc.
Also Tuesday, emergency management director Tracy Busch met with the board and presented an $111,999.90 invoice from Motorola for new radios. The recent purchase by the county of new emergency radio equipment enabled it to transition to Lucas County’s trunked radio system.
The invoice will be reimbursed with funds from a $110,000 capital grant. Metalink is currently completing fiber work, and the system will need to be tested before going live.
Penni Bostelman, executive director of the Henry County Senior Center, also met with the board Thursday to provide an update on that facility.
The center logged $26,663 in revenue last month, while expenses came to $75,228. Year-to-date revenue is at $715,745, with expenses totaling $511,075.
Bostelman reported that Senior Day at the Henry County Fair was a success, with 300 meals served.
Last month, the center provided 683 transports and 34 nutrition assessments.
A possible bus purchase and update to the center’s sound system are being discussed. Bostelman said there may be possible donors for the bus.
In other business, the board authorized the Henry County Transportation Network to apply for grant funds though the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration.
The commissioners will convene again today at the Henry County office complex, 1852 Oakwood Ave., beginning at 11 a.m. for a Land Reutilization Corporation meeting.
The board will meet in regular session Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m. with a legal update from assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson.
