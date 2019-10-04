• Henry County
Board meeting:
Joint ditch maintenance with Fulton County was approved during Thursday's meeting of the Henry County commissioners. The board also held a pair of executive sessions: one to discuss security matters, the other for compensation of personnel. No related action was taken. The board is scheduled to meet again Tuesday, with Mike Imbrock and Penni Bostelman providing landfill and senior center updates, respectively.
