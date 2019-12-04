NAPOLEON — An agreement between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the International Union of Police Associations Local 61 was approved during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
The agreement spans July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.
Also Tuesday, commissioners heard an update from Laura Rohlf on the Henry County OSU Extension Office. Rohlf requested a proclamation designating the first week of February as Henry County 4-H Week.
The board also approved out-of-county travel for Henry County Job and Family Services employees, and held two executive sessions: one to discuss compensation of personnel, and another to discuss the hiring of a public employee. No related action was taken.
The commissioners will not meet Thursday. The board will meet again Dec. 10 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon.
