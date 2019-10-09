NAPOLEON — The board approved a long-time county employee’s retirement, and heard updates on the landfill and senior center, during Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County commissioners.
As the last action item on its agenda, the board approved and accepted the resignation of administrative assistant Cathy Behnfeldt. Her last day of work will be March 11, 2020.
At the time of her retirement, Behnfeldt will have worked for the county for three decades, having spent 13 years of that time with the Henry County commissioners.
Also Tuesday, Penni Bostelman, executive director of the Henry County Senior Center, gave the board an update on that facility. Upcoming events at the senior center include an evening meal Thursday, a homecoming tailgate lunch Oct. 18, a flu-shot clinic Oct. 24 and Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 30. The senior center will be closed for Columbus Day on Oct. 14.
Bostelman reported that the center served 1,589 congregate meals in August, for an average of 72 per day. Volunteers gave 451.5 hours of their time during the same month.
In other business, the board heard from landfill manager Mike Imbrock that last month, the transfer facility accepted 190.4 tons of solid waste, 73.9 tons of tires and 0.7 tons of brick/concrete/asphalt. The facility also will be closed Oct. 14 for Columbus Day.
Tuesday’s meeting opened at 8:30 a.m. with a conference call with Jerry Greiner, president of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, to discuss debt repayment to the county commissioners if the district’s merger with the Henry County Water and Sewer District is completed.
The board also approved 2020 health insurance rates, and met in executive session to discuss compensation of personnel. No action was taken related to the closed session.
The board will meet again Thursday at the Henry County office complex, 1853 Oakwood Ave., beginning at 9 a.m. with a legal update from assistant county prosecutor Katie Nelson.
