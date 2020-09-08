At 4 p.m. Sunday, the American Legion Riders of West Unity, Ohio Post 669, will be presenting a Blue Star Banner to Randy and Robin Bowen in Defiance. Their son, Spencer Bowen, is in the U.S. Navy. He will be going to Spain.
The Defiance Police Department will provide an escort from Defiance’s Kroger to the Bowen home at 1734 Hopkins St.
Riders can meet at the West Unity American Legion, 120 E. Jackson St. at 2:45 p.m. or at Kroger, 1890 E. Second St., Defiance, at 3:45 p.m.
For more information, contact chairman Bob Clark at 419-262-0031.
The Blue Star Banner was designed and patented in 1917 by World War I Army Capt. Robert Queisser of 5th Ohio Infantry. His two sons served on the front line. The banner quickly became the unofficial symbol for parents with a child in active military service.
Today, families display these banners in their window when they have a loved one serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The blue star represents one family member currently serving and a banner can have up to five stars.
