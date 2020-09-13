Blue Star Banner presentation
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

On Sunday afternoon, the American Legion Riders (ALR) of West Unity, Ohio Post 669, presented Blue Star Banners to Randy and Robin Bowen and family in Defiance. Their son, Spencer Bowen, is in the U.S. Navy. He will be going to Spain. The Defiance Police Department provided an escort from Defiance’s Kroger to the Bowen home at 1743 Hopkins St. Attending the presentation were, from left: ALR chairman Bob Clark, Robin and Randy Bowen, Chloe and Brooklyn Bowen, and Kathleen and David Folk. Forty-five motorcycles were on hand for the ride.

