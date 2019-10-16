A Blue Star Banner delivery will be held Sunday in Defiance.
The American Legion Riders will present a Blue Star Banner to a military family in Defiance. The recipient will be Gabby Plummer, whose husband, Kenneth, is leaving for his sixth tour in Afghanistan.
The American Legion Riders will initially meet at the West Unity American Legion Post, 120 E. Jackson St., West Unity, and leave at 3:45 p.m. The motorcycle group will then stop at Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., Bryan, picking up additional riders. The group will leave at 4:15 p.m., en route to Defiance. It will stop at Kroger, 1890 E. Second St., Defiance, at 4:50 p.m. to pick up more riders and depart at 5 p.m. for Plummer’s home on Myrna Avenue.
All motorcycle riders are welcome to accompany the American Legion Riders on Sunday.
Blue Star Banners represent one family member currently serving in the military and can have up to five stars.
