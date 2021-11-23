Kircher's donation
Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

Kircher’s Flowers and Garden Center held a Blooms for Breast Cancer fundraiser during October to raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer for men and women. Customers could choose from arrangements designed for the campaign, with 50% of the cost of each arrangement going to the fundraiser. Real Men Wear Pink of Northwest Ohio recently received a donation of $1,163 from the successful campaign. Pictured here are, from left: Karla Batt, of the American Cancer Society, accepting a check from Keith Belau and Kasey Green, representing Kircher’s (and with pink shirts and pink hair).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments