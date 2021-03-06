• Henry County

Blood drive:

There will be a Red Cross blood drive from 1:30-6 p.m. March 15 at the Moose Lodge, 1381 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by going online at http://www.redcrossblood.org.

Another drive is slated from 1-5:30 p.m. March 16 at the Liberty Center Fire Department, T315 Henry County Road 8.

