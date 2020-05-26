• Henry County

Blood drives:

American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for Henry County. The first is set for noon-6 p.m. June 1 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Walk-ins are welcome.

On June 3, a mini blood drive will be held at the Emergency Operations Center from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It is by appointment only. Call Janet at 419-967-0976 to schedule an appointment.

Another blood drive will be held June 6 at Harley Davidson Sales, Napoleon, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Load comments