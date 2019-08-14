• Region

Blood drives:

The American Red Cross has scheduled the following blood drives to take place during the month of August: Aug. 20, 1-6 p.m., Wauseon American Legion, 1105 North Shoop Ave.; Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Farmers and Merchants Headquarters, 620 Clydes Way, Archbold; Aug. 22, noon-6 p.m., Ottawa Volunteer Fire Department, 850 N. Agner St.; Aug. 28, 1-6 p.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church, K-980 County Road 17D, Napoleon; Aug. 28, noon-6 p.m., Continental American Legion, 109 Fifth St. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-722-2767). 

