• Region

Give blood: 

The following American Red Cross blood drives are set to take place in the region: Oct. 8 from noon-6 p.m. at St. Mary's Parish Life, 320 State St., Leipsic; Thursday from 2-7 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance; Oct. 9 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Defiance College, 701 N. Clinton St.; Oct. 10 from 1-6:30 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 118 N. Main St., Hicksville; Oct. 10 from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Apostolic Christian Church, 12867 Road 82, Paulding; Oct. 10 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1216 Buffalo Road, Bryan; today from noon-6 p.m. at North Central High School, 400 Baubice St., Pioneer; Oct. 11 from noon-6 p.m. at Hilltop High School, 1401 W. Jackson St., West Unity. To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS. 

