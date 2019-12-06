• Paulding County

Give blood:

The American Red Cross has scheduled the following blood drives in the village of Paulding: Dec. 12, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1233 Emerald Road; Dec. 17, noon-5 p.m., Paulding County Hospital, 1035 W. Wayne St. Walk-ins are welcome, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.

