• Henry County

Give blood: 

Two American Red Cross blood drives are set to take place this month in Napoleon. A drive will be held Saturday at Napoleon Harley-Davidson, 862 American Road, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Another is scheduled for Dec. 27 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave., from noon-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or call 1-800-RED CROSS for availability. 

