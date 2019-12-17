• Henry County
Give blood:
Two American Red Cross blood drives are set to take place this month in Napoleon. A drive will be held Saturday at Napoleon Harley-Davidson, 862 American Road, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Another is scheduled for Dec. 27 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave., from noon-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or call 1-800-RED CROSS for availability.
