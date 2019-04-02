• Williams County
Blood drives:
The American Red Cross will be hosting two blood drives in Montpelier. One drive will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at CK Tech, 1701 Magda Dr. The other blood drive will be from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Montpelier, 909 E. Snyder Ave.
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
