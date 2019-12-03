• Defiance County

Give blood:

The American Red Cross has scheduled the following blood drives in the city of Defiance: Thursday, 2-7 p.m., St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave.; Friday, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Goin' Postal, 925 S. Clinton St.; Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave.; Dec. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, 08770 Ohio 66. 

Walk-ins are welcome, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment. 

