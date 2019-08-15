• Defiance County
Blood drive:
A Red Cross blood drive will be held Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. Call 800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
