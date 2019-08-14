• Williams County

Give blood:

The community is invited to give blood in memory of Jerry Heminger at a special American Red Cross blood drive Friday from noon-6 p.m. at the Pioneer Area Chamber of Commerce. Heminger was a prominent local businessman and chamber member who passed away due to myelodysplastic syndrome, a group of cancers related to leukemia, in 2011. Those who give blood will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by email after making their donation. This will be the seventh blood drive hosted by Heminger's family in his name.

