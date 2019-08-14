• Williams County
Give blood:
The community is invited to give blood in memory of Jerry Heminger at a special American Red Cross blood drive Friday from noon-6 p.m. at the Pioneer Area Chamber of Commerce. Heminger was a prominent local businessman and chamber member who passed away due to myelodysplastic syndrome, a group of cancers related to leukemia, in 2011. Those who give blood will receive a $5 Amazon gift card by email after making their donation. This will be the seventh blood drive hosted by Heminger's family in his name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.