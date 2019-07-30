• Defiance County

Blood drive:

A blood drive will be held from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance. This drive will be for both blood and power red. Power red donations collect the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. Donors must meet certain requirements.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767.

