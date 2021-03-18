• Defiance County

Blood drive:

The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 24 at Defiance College, 701 N. Clinton St., Defiance.

You may schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 800-733-2767. Red Cross blood donation centers will include temperature checks, and will require face masks and social distancing.

