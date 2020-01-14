• Defiance County
Blood drive:
The Laurels of Defiance will be hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from noon-5 p.m. Thursday in the 500 wing lobby at 1701 S. Jefferson Ave.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org, sponsor code "laurelsdef" to schedule your blood donation appointment.
