• Putnam County

Blood drive:

The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17 at the Continental High School, 5211 Ohio 634.

You may schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 800-733-2767. Red Cross blood donation centers will include temperature checks, and will require face masks and social distancing.

