• Putnam County

Blood drive:

The American Red Cross will be conducting a blood drive from noon-6 p.m. April 30 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 512 W. Sycamore St., Columbus Grove.

You may schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 800-733-2767. Red Cross blood donation centers will include temperature checks, and will require face masks and social distancing.

