OTTAWA — In honor of Black History Month, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors, and especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, to give blood to honor the legacies of African Americans like Dr. Charles Drew and Dr. Jerome Holland.
Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
Blood donation opportunities in Putnam County include:
• Columbus Grove, Feb. 26, noon-6 p.m., St Anthony of Padua Parish, 512 W. Sycamore St.
• Leipsic, Feb. 22, noon-6 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Life, 320 State St.
• Ottawa, Feb. 23, noon-6 p.m., Ottawa VFW Post, 212 W. Second St.
