United Way of Defiance County and B-Rock 100.9 FM will team up Saturday for this year’s 45th annual ‘Blizzard Auction” to raise money on the air for separate causes in Defiance County and Bryan.
The “Blizzard Auction” has been apart of the Bryan community since the blizzard of 1978 and is held annually to raise money for local organizations, but this is the first year it’s been held in conjunction with Defiance County United Way.
The first auction was held in 1979 to raise money to rebuild the grandstand at the Williams County Fairgrounds. In recent years the auction has helped raise money for organizations such as Sarah’s Friends of Williams County, the Williams County Fair Board, Mentors of Williams County and the Williams County Fair Foundation.
This year is the first one in which the “Blizzard Auction” is hoping to raise money for two different reasons — Feeding Success of Defiance County and City of Bryan’s Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground.
Feeding Success is one of the two organizations raising money.
“It’s under the United Way of Defiance County’s umbrella,” said Andy Brigle, 100.9’s radio host. “It’s going to be money that’s going to go toward food and personal hygiene items for junior high and high school-age kids in all of the school districts in Defiance County.”
The other program that is benefiting from the auction is the City of Bryan’s new all inclusive park, named “Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground” that will break ground in fall and will be finished by spring 2024. The park will be located at the site of the old Lincoln School property, according to Ben Dominique, the City of Bryan’s director of parks and recreation.
“Our plan is an inclusive playground to create an environment for children and families so all physical, mental and social abilities will be able to learn, play and grow together,” Dominique said.
Listeners of 100.9 FM can bid on the air for various items from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. On the day of the auction a bid number is required to participate. Listeners can get a bid number by calling 419-633-6030 or 419-782-3510. A bid number also can be received by searching unitedwaydefiance.org/blizzardauction.
Each block of items that will be up for the bidding periods are also located on the United Way of Defiance’s website.
“There’s also a committee this year,” Brigle said. “That’s something that’s a little different too that utilizes everybody’s connections to find more items.”
This year’s committee consists of Abby Wolfrum, Katie Pauli, Andy Brigle, Ben Dominique, Misty King, Rob and Katie Held, Dave Brobston, Melissa Stockman and Jenny Horn.
Abby Wolfrum, executive director of United Way of Defiance County, said the agency “is thrilled to have the Blizzard Auction expand into Defiance County. The funds received will easily allow us to double the budget for our Feeding Success program.”
Rigle said “all of us at B-Rock 100.9 are excited about the opportunity to raise money for kids across northwest Ohio this Saturday.”
