• Defiance County

Bling your ornament:

The Defiance Public Library System is ringing in the holiday season with a “Bling Your Ornament” contest through Friday. Pick up an ornament kit at any of the three DPLS locations (Defiance, Sherwood and Hicksville), then use the items provided plus some from home to “bling your ornament.” Share your masterpiece on social media and tag #dplslibraries (or email a photo to rhopper@defiancelibrary.org) for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card. Limit two ornament kits per family.

