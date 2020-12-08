Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Blankemeyer has been selected the 2020 Trooper of the Year at the Defiance post.
The selection of Trooper Blankemeyer, 24, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2020. Fellow officers stationed at the Defiance post chose Blankemeyer based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Blankemeyer joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2018 as a member of the 165th class. Originally from Pandora, he is a graduate of Fort Jennings High School and after graduation served his country in the Marine Corps Reserves honorably discharged in 2020 at the rank of corporal.
Blankemeyer is now in contention for district and state honors as Trooper of the Year. Those honors will be announced at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.