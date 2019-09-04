Blake Zeedyk received awards at the Defiance County Fair for grand champion market ducks, grand champion large fancy, reserve champion large fancy, grand champion Bantam fancy, reserve champion Bantam fancy, grand champion fancy poultry exhibit, reserve champion fancy poultry exhibit, and champion intermediate showmanship.
